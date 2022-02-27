Local faith leader from Ukraine prays for peace

As tensions continue overseas, local people with ties to Ukraine are watching the Russian invasion in frustration and fear.

"It's a difficult time in the history of our country. The last few days especially. Personally, I feel abandoned by the world community. I think that our country has been abandoned," the Rev. Bogdan Maruszakis said.

He is with St. Andrew's Ukranian Orthodox Church in Cumming, Georgia. The reverend has been trying to navigate this difficult time for himself, and members of his church.

"We pray for the mothers, the fathers, the sons of our country who are fighting for its freedom, and hopefully it will help," he said.

Reverend Maruszak first spoke to Fox 5 days before Russian troops launched an invasion into Ukraine. This weekend he is holding church services, praying with his community, and praying to see more action to put an end to the violence.

"I want to say that it's time to act, to do something to stop the horrible invasion and I think that everybody, the world community has to be involved in it," the Reverend told Good Day Atlanta's Lindsay Tuman.

He told FOX 5 Atlanta he has family members who live near the border in Ukraine who are helping some of the refugees trying to flee the country. Rev. Maruszak is also looking at ways his church can help from Georgia.

"We need to collect funds to help support refugees who are leaving the country and fleeing to Poland, to other countries. There is need for medical supplies, for all kinds of supplies," he said.

For now, the reverend and his congregation are doing all they can, especially praying for peace, and praying for all of Ukraine.

"What I can do is pray for our country, pray for our people, pray for the leadership of the country, the president, the armed forces, and everyone who is involved in this fight," he said.

Rev. Maruszak said people from all over have been reaching out to the church, trying to show their support, and asking if there is any way to help, including some people from Russia.

