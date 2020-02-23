Staff finds man, woman dead in Newnan hotel room

Newnam police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a hotel.

Officials say hotel staff at the Quality Inn in Newnan found the bodies of a man and a woman Wednesday morning in one of the rooms.

Right now, police say it's not clear how and when the two people died but said no signs of felonious assault were noticed at the scene.

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy and toxicology report from the GBI's crime lab.

So far, police have not released the names of the victim, pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.