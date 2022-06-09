Sriracha shortage: Huy Fong Foods pauses production after chili ‘crop failure’

article

Huy Fong Foods, the maker of Sriracha, is warning of an "unprecedented" shortage of the beloved hot sauce.

The company, headquartered in Irwindale, California, told FOX Television Stations that the shortage is due to "several spiraling events, including unexpected crop failure from the spring chili harvest."

Management didn’t specify what caused the crop failure, but a food security expert told the United Nations in May that extreme droughts are impacting crops worldwide.

In a letter to customers, Huy Fong Foods said it’s unable to produce sriracha and two other products — chili garlic and sambal oelek, Axios reported. The company doesn’t expect to start shipping sriracha again until after Labor Day.

The green-capped bottles with the iconic red rooster are fixtures in restaurants around the world.

"We hope for a fruitful fall season and thank our customers for their patience and continued support during this difficult time," the company said.

IRWINDALE, CA. - AUGUST 22, 2014: The peppers are unloaded from a truck into the factory as 300 sriracha fans tour Huy Fong Foods in Irwindale on August 22, 2014. (Photo by Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Global food shortage looms

A global food security expert told the United Nations in May that although Russia’s invasion of Ukraine "did not start a global food security crisis, it did add "fuel to a fire that was long burning."

Sara Menker, CEO of Gro Intelligence, attributed the looming food shortage, which she called "seismic," to five factors "occurring simultaneously":