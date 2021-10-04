'Squid Game' becomes Netflix's latest global hit

"Squid GAme" is the number one show on Netflix right now.

The show tells the story of hundreds of desperate contestants who play a deadly survival game to win billions in prize money.

Even Jeff Bezos is a fan, tweeting congratulations to Netflix and saying they "get it right so often."

People are posting videos trying out one of the challenges from the show.

Contestants have to carve out a shape from a wafer-thin honeycomb cookie.

In the show, if you break it, you're eliminated.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS