'Squid Game' becomes Netflix's latest global hit
"Squid GAme" is the number one show on Netflix right now.
The show tells the story of hundreds of desperate contestants who play a deadly survival game to win billions in prize money.
Even Jeff Bezos is a fan, tweeting congratulations to Netflix and saying they "get it right so often."
People are posting videos trying out one of the challenges from the show.
Contestants have to carve out a shape from a wafer-thin honeycomb cookie.
In the show, if you break it, you're eliminated.
