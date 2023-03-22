2 caught on camera near deadly Atlanta shooting wanted for questioning

Video release this week by the Atlanta Police Department show what investigators say are two men wanted in a shooting death at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex earlier this month.

Officers were called out to the Hidden Oak Apartments located at 2950 Springdale Road on March 8. Atlanta Police say officers found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say they were able to catch two men on camera around the same time as the deadly shooting. The hope someone will recognize the two men.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).