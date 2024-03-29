Spring break travel ramps up at Atlanta airport | What you need to know

Spring break travel is heating up across metro Atlanta with thousands heading to the world's busiest airport on Friday to take flights for the holidays.

Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expect more than 7.6 million trawlers to pass to, from, and through the airport from March 14 to April 7.

Friday is projected to be one of the busiest days, with more than 335,000 passengers estimated to head through Hartsfield-Jackson.

According to the TSA, travel volume is already up about 6% compared to the same time in 2023, the highest number on record so far.

MORE: Spring break travel surge | What TSA wants you to know before flying

Cindy and Anslee Davis are among those spring breakers heading across the country on Friday. They were on their way to California to see the theme parks and visit San Diego.

"We're about 2 hours early, and I would say we just made sure we were up and on time," they told FOX 5's Brooke Zauner.

TSA officials say their goal is to get travelers through checkpoints in less than 30 minutes and under 10 minutes for TSA PreCheck® lanes.

How early should you arrive at the airport?

Airport officials say they're prepared for the crowds, but travelers should plan to get to the airport with plenty of time to get to their gate.

Given the additional volume of travelers during spring break, arriving early is crucial to accommodate potential delays from traffic, parking, and security screening. Patience is key, as airports are particularly busy during this time.

Officials say travelers should arrive around 2 and a half hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours before an international flight.

Spring break travel advisories

The U.S. government is urging caution when traveling to several popular spring break destinations.

In the past two months, the State Department has updated travel advisories for Mexico, The Bahamas, and Jamaica.

A Level 2 advisory has been issued for The Bahamas, which means travelers should "exercise increased caution" in this case due to crime.

A Level 3 advisory has been issued for Jamaica. That’s the second-highest advisory level, and it means Americans should "reconsider travel" because of medical services, and once again, because of crime.

While Mexico does not have a specific travel advisory level, officials say Americans should not travel to many states in the country and reconsider traveling to others due to a rise in crime and kidnappings. The full list is available here.