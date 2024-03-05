Spring break travel surge | What TSA wants you to know before flying

article

Spring break is here with the peach travel time expected between March 7 and March 25.

The Transportation Security Administration is gearing up to manage an anticipated surge in travelers, promising a continuation of the record-breaking travel volume trend observed in 2023.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske highlighted the trend, noting a nearly 6% increase in travel volumes in early 2024 compared to the previous year. The TSA aims to keep wait times under 30 minutes for standard lanes and under 10 minutes for TSA PreCheck® lanes, working in close collaboration with airline and airport partners.

However, the TSA says travelers can help keep the efficiency of air travel running smoothly by following a few rules before navigating the security checkpoints.

Pack smartly with the 3-1-1 Rule

Travelers should begin packing with an empty bag to avoid prohibited items inadvertently. For those heading to sunny beaches, remember that liquids, including sunscreen and alcohol over 3.4 ounces, must go in checked luggage. Carry-on bags can contain liquids, aerosols, gels, creams, and pastes in containers of 3.4 ounces or less, all fitting within a single quart-sized bag.

Firearm regulations for flyers

Unloaded firearms are allowed only in locked, hard-sided cases as checked baggage and must be declared to the airline. Bringing firearms or other weapons to a security checkpoint can lead to significant consequences.

A sign at Atlanta’s airport warns about taking weapons past the security checkpoint. (FOX 5)

What to have ready at the airport security checkpoint

Have your mobile or printed boarding pass and a valid ID ready. Follow the instructions from TSA officers and be prepared to use Credential Authentication Technology units at many checkpoints, enhancing security through advanced features like facial recognition. Those concerned about privacy can request a manual ID check.

How to enroll in TSA PreCheck®

For expedited screening, consider enrolling in TSA PreCheck®. The program facilitates quicker passage through security and is especially beneficial for families traveling with children. With a one-time enrollment fee, travelers can enjoy five years of easier travel.

The TSA checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are about to be a little faster after a major upgrade. (FOX 5)

How early should you arrive at the airport?

Given the additional volume of travelers during spring break, arriving early is crucial to accommodate potential delays from traffic, parking, and security screening. Patience is key, as airports are particularly busy during this time.

Air travelers with disabilities

Travelers with disabilities or medical conditions can contact the TSA Cares helpline for assistance and information on screening procedures. Early contact, at least 72 hours before travel, is advised for arranging necessary support at the checkpoint.

See something, say something

TSA encourages travelers to remain alert. If you see something suspicious, say something. Those traveling internationally should check the required documentation on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Know Before You Go page.

For comprehensive details on preparing for airport security screening, travelers are encouraged to visit tsa.gov.