Spirit Airlines passenger accused of slapping gate employee at Atlanta's airport

Police report another act of violence on a concourse at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

It happened last month at gate E-3.

A passenger, a mature woman, was told she could not board a Spirit Airlines flight.

Airport officers say the woman got angry and slapped a gate agent in the face.

While just a tiny fraction of Atlanta airport passengers act out so aggressively, it has been happening enough to concern former Clayton County solicitor Keith Martin.

"Let's rename the gate agent," Martin suggested. "Call them gatekeepers because they are absolutely the last line of defense in keeping someone off the plane who may cause trouble."

Police took the woman to the Clayton County Jail and charged her with assault.

She was identified as Tearaney Burroughs.