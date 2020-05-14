Special needs man missing from Snellville shopping center found safe

article

UPDATE: According to Gwinnett County Police, Tiaun Bonner was found unharmed around 8 p.m. Thursday. He was taken back home.

-----



The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a special needs man who they said disappeared from a Snellville shopping center Thursday.

Tiaun Bonner, 38, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. walking towards the Shoppes at Webb Gin, located at 1350 Scenic Highway.

Tiaun is a black male, 5 feet 9 inches, 200 lbs., with black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a tan fleece vest over a grey tank top, black sweatpants with white detail, and blue tennis shoes. He also has his iPod with blue headphones. Authorities said Tiaun has a diminished mental capacity.

Several patrol officers, a K9 officer, and the police helicopter were participating in the search.

Anyone with information to share in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.