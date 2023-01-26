Spalding County residents who lost mailboxes need to go to post office

article

Some Spalding County residents may have to go to the post office to get their mail.

The U.S. Postal Service is holding onto mail for residents whose mailboxes were damaged or displaced during the recent storms.

That mail can be picked up at the local post office, but an ID is required.

Residents can also put mail on hold or add people who are authorized to pick up mail.

This also applies to businesses as well.

For a list of services or to handle it online, visit usps.com.