2 girls reported missing in Spalding County

article

Spalding County officials are searching for two young girls who both went missing from the same area recently.

Kate Ehrhardt, 12, and Angie Rivera, 14, were last seen walking northbound along the 500 block of North McDonough Road.

However, detectives did not specify whether the girls were seen walking together.

Kate Ehrhardt (Supplied)

Kate is 5-feet-3-inches tall and 135 pounds.

Angie Rivera (Supplied)

Angie is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If you see either of the girls, please reach out to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office at 770-467-4282 as soon as possible.