Local tea shop sells drinks to support family of fallen Spalding County sergeant

article

A Griffin tea shop known as a proud supporter of law enforcement announced they would be selling a new drink with profits going to a family who lost a loved one in the line of duty in Spalding County.

Sgt. Marc McIntyre with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call on Deason Street in Griffin.

His death was felt all over the community as hundreds of people turned out to a vigil held in his honor Saturday evening.

Downtown Nutrition began selling the limited-edition blue Police Tea on Dec. 30. A spokesperson for the shop says it will go on through Jan. 13. A portion of sales for each drink will be sent to McIntyre's family.

Who is Sgt. Marc McIntyre?

Sgt. McIntyre served with the Spalding County Sheriffs’ Office for 8-and-a-half years. He moved up through the ranks, eventually becoming a supervisor in the patrol division and a SWAT team member. Learn more about his legacy here.

Funeral services and memorials for the late sergeant have not yet been announced.