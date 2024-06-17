Georgia voters head to polls Tuesday for runoff elections

article

On June 18, Georgia voters will head to the polls to decide several runoff elections.

One of the most significant races locally is for DeKalb County CEO. Former Commissioners Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson are vying for the position. In the May election, Cochran-Johnson received 46% of the vote, compared to Johnson's 34%.

WATCH DEBATE: DeKalb County's CEO runoff: Cochran-Johnson vs. Johnson

Another high-interest race is for Clayton County sheriff. Jeff Turner, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman, is running against incumbent Sheriff Levon Allen.

PREVIOUS STORY: Clayton County Sheriff's race heading to runoff

In addition to these races, there will be eight legislative seats on the ballot, determining the incoming lawmakers for hundreds of thousands of Georgians.

What to expect in Georgia's primary runoffs

Former Trump political adviser Brian Jack is squaring off against former Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan in Georgia's 3rd Congressional District.

Democrats Clarence Blalock and Shawn Harris face off in a race to challenge U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia's 14th Congressional District.

VOTER INFORMATION

Randal Mangham and Iris Knight-Hamilton are competing for retiring Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler's seat in Senate District 55.

And, Republican incumbent Rep. Steven Sainz is fighting to keep his seat in Georgia House District 180.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta will provide results of the runoff elections on-air and online Tuesday night.