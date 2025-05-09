Train derails in Smyrna neighborhood, cleanup underway

Crews are working to clean up a train derailment that happened early Friday morning in Smyrna.

The cleanup process is underway along Campbell Road near Nancy Circle.

What we know:

FOX 5 cameras at the scene spotted multiple train cars off the tracks in the neighborhood.

It appeared as if wood or timber had spilled out of some of the cars.

Officials say thankfully, there were no hazardous materials involved and no injuries in the derailment.

Traffic in the area has not been impacted by the situation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the train derailment has not been released at this time.

Officials have not said how long they expect the cleanup process to take.