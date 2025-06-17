Two adults seriously injured in DeKalb County stabbing incident

The Brief Two adults were seriously injured in a stabbing incident in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the attack and identify the perpetrator. The public is encouraged to provide information anonymously via the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411.



Two adults were seriously injured in a stabbing on Tuesday evening in DeKalb County, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 6:07 p.m. to the 4000 block of Emerald North Circle, where they found both victims suffering from stab wounds. They were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators remained at the scene Tuesday night to determine what led to the attack and who may be responsible.

What you can do:

DeKalb County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" followed by the information to 847411.