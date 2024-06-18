Clayton County sheriff runoff election results 2024

article

We're a step closer to finding out who the next Clayton County sheriff will be.

Voters flocked to the polls for the runoff election on Tuesday.

Last month, Sheriff Levon Allen, the incumbent, pulled in 49.52% of the total vote in Tuesday night's primary election. He was just shy of the 50% plus one vote needed to secure his seat for another term.

Allen's challengers – Jeff Turner, Clarence Cox, and Charlene Watson-Fraser – each received 24% of the votes. He faced Turner for a rematch.

Most polls officially closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Those who were already in line before that cut-off were still allowed to cast their vote.

Clayton County Sheriff Runoff Results

7:30 P.M. UPDATE: According to the AJC, 7,646 votes have been counted so far. Incumbent Levon Allen was leading with with 56.5% of the vote (4,323). Jeffrey Turner was trailing with 43.5% of the vote (3,323).

Sheriff Levon Allen

Sheriff Levon Allen is the current sheriff of Clayton County.

He implemented community policing initiatives to build trust between the sheriff’s department and the community. He also enhanced training programs for deputies with a focus on deescalation techniques and mental health awareness. Allen successfully led various crime reduction programs, resulting in a decrease in violent crime rates in the county.

Sheriff Allen's campaign emphasizes continuity and further development of his current policies. He pledges to expand community outreach programs and continue improving the department’s efficiency and responsiveness.

Jeff Turner

Jeff Turner is the chairman of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners. He has a robust background in public service and has been a key player in local government and policymaking. He is also a former chief of police for Clayton County, which adds to his law enforcement credentials.

As chairman, he worked on numerous initiatives aimed at improving public infrastructure and services in Clayton County, advocated for economic development projects that have brought jobs and growth to the region, and focused on improving transparency and accountability in local government operations.

Turner's campaign centers on bringing a new vision to the sheriff’s office, with an emphasis on modernizing the department, increasing community engagement, and enhancing transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices.

