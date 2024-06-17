Serious crash reported at Powder Springs intersection

At least two vehicles were involved in a serious crash Monday morning on Macland Road and John Petree Road in Powder Springs.

Police and emergency responders were on the scene around 5:16 a.m. and both directions of travel were blocked at the time.

The crash was cleared around 7 a.m.

At this time, we do not know what led to the crash or how many people may be injured.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.