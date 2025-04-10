Woman killed, man rushed to hospital after shooting in Austell home

article

Police are investigating a shooting at an Austell home that left one woman dead and a man hospitalized.

Officials say the deadly shooting happened on Red Cloud Court on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Authorities tell FOX 5 that officers responded to reports of a shooting at the home shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Inside the home, police found a woman dead and a man who had been shot in the head.

Medics rushed the man to WellStar Cobb Hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

What we don't know:

Detectives are now working to determine what led up to the deadly violence.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims at this time.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Cobb County Police Department.