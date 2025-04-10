Bonuses for Georgia child care teachers, staff | Check eligibility

article

The Brief $500 bonuses coming: Georgia will award child care teachers and staff a one-time $500 bonus. For Quality Rated providers: Bonuses apply to eligible staff at state-approved child care centers. Apply online: Educators can check eligibility and apply through a dedicated DECAL website.



Georgia child care teachers and staff will soon receive a $500 bonus as part of a new state initiative aimed at recognizing their ongoing dedication and hard work.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) announced the launch of the Quality Rated Workforce Bonuses program, which will provide the one-time payments to eligible employees working at Quality Rated child care providers across the state.

The bonuses are intended to support and retain early childhood educators, whose roles are considered critical in child development and community stability.

A dedicated website has been set up for child care staff to check their eligibility, submit applications, and track their status. The department encourages all qualifying educators to apply and take advantage of the recognition and financial support.

What you can do:

More information and application resources are available on the DECAL website. You can also contact Care Solutions at support@decalqrpayments.com or 770-642-6722 ext. 613. For general Quality Rated information, please contact the QR Provider Help Desk at 1-855-800-7747 or email QualityRated@decal.ga.gov.