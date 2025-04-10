How to register for free pop-up grocery markets in metro Atlanta

article

The Brief Goodr and Wellstar Health System have launched their annual initiative to fight food insecurity in underserved communities. Each market offers fresh groceries, health screenings, and nutrition education — all at no cost to attendees. The kickoff takes place at New Mercy Baptist Church, with more pop-ups scheduled throughout the region.



A series of free pop-up grocery events launches today in metro Atlanta, aiming to tackle food insecurity in underserved communities with fresh food, health screenings, and education — all at no cost to participants.

What we know:

The initiative, now in its fourth year, is a partnership between Atlanta-based food distribution nonprofit Goodr and Wellstar Health System. Together, they will host markets throughout the region, offering up to 20,000 pounds of nutritious groceries at each location.

In addition to food distribution, the events provide free health screenings, nutrition education, and other forms of community care designed to support long-term wellness.

The first event kicks off today in Griffin at New Mercy Baptist Church, located on Park Road.

What you can do:

Residents can register for the pop-up events in their area by visiting the official registration site. Click here for full schedule and registration.

Organizers say the goal is not only to fill pantries but to build stronger, healthier communities through access, education, and support.