Atlanta airport celebrating new direct flight to Copenhagen

Want to get away? You have one more option to travel abroad from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport starting today.

The airline is celebrating its newest international route on Monday with its inaugural flight to Copenhagen via Scandinavian Airlines.

Daily non-stop flights between the world's busiest airport and Copenhagen will begin on Monday.

"ATL's partnership with Scandinavian Airlines is a significant stride in elevating Atlanta's global accessibility," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement when the partnership was announced. "This strategic partnership resonates with our city’s commitment to progress, presenting enriched travel experiences and solidifying Atlanta’s standing as a diverse destination for both business and leisure."

The flights will use an Airbus A330, which has 262 seats.

(Scandinavian Airlines)

"This collaboration with Scandinavian Airlines signifies ATL's commitment to providing exceptional service, enhancing global connectivity, and strengthening our reputation as a hub of progress and innovation in the aviation industry," said ATL General Manager Balram "B" Bheodari. "We are excited to welcome Scandinavian Airlines to ATL and offer travelers convenient access to Copenhagen and beyond."

The airport will celebrate the first flight with a special event featuring the ambassador of Denmark to the United States.