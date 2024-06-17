Chatham County sheriff hospitalized in critical condition

article

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is asking for prayers while Sheriff John T. Wilcher fights for his life at a local hospital.

On Sunday, the law enforcement agency said Wilcher is in critical condition and is currently receiving medical care.

Officials have not shared what led to Wilcher's hospitalization.

"We understand that this news may come as a surprise and that many of you may have questions or concerns," the agency wrote. We do not have further details to share at this time. We will provide updates as more information becomes available."

A veteran law enforcement officer with more than 45 years of service under his belt, Wilcher began his career with the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in 1974 after serving in the United States Navy and Army Reserve.

After retiring as a colonel in 2014, Wilcher ran for sheriff in 2016, winning the special election to replace Al St. Lawrence. He was reelected to the position later that year and in 2020.

Wilcher is married to his wife, Dorothy. They have two children.