Spalding County deputy dies after long battle with cancer

With heavy hearts, Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix announced the passing of Deputy Phil Hammond Monday after a long battle with cancer.

"In one of the last conversations I had with Phil, he told me that he was going to win this battle. He said, ‘If the Lord decides to heal me it will be a part of my testimony, and I’ll win this battle. If he chooses not to heal me and calls me home, I’ll still win the battle because I’ll see him face-to-face. Sheriff, either way it goes, I win,’" the sheriff said via Facebook.

Hammond began working for the Spalding County Sheriff's Office as a criminal investigator in 2017. Before that, he worked for the Fayette County Mashals Office. He also taught Drug Abuse Resistance Education, commonly known as D.A.R.E. to fifth graders across Upson County.

Spalding County Deputy Phil Hammond (Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)

"Thank you all for your kind words for my daddy," the late deputy's daughter replied on Facebook. "He fought an amazing fight and he won. He is with Jesus without a doubt, he was an amazing man who never met a stranger and loved everyone."

Deputy Hammond is survived by his wife Carol, his children and his grandchildren. The sheriff has asked the community to keep his loved ones in their prayers.

Again, thank you all for the love and prayers as we get through this hard time," his daughter said.