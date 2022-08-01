Spalding County sheriff remembers veteran deputy killed by falling tree

A Georgia community is mourning the Spalding County Sheriff's Deputy Jamie Reynolds, who died over the weekend after his patrol car was stuck by a falling tree.

Deputy Reynolds had been with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office for two years when his life came to a tragic end early Sunday morning along Georgia Highway 16. A large pine tree fell on the veteran law enforcement officer’s vehicle near Shoal Creek Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It has been a strain on some of our people here. Because of the type of person Jamie was and the way he interacted with people. We are a very young agency and many of our officers have never had to deal with loss like this before," said Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix.

Deputy Jamie Reynolds (Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff said Reynolds was well-respected by his peers, who join his wife and two children in mourning his tragic death.

"I've had officers who had told me in the last couple of days that he spoke to them in great detail. He was 47 years old, he had a lot of experience, he had been a police chief, and a lot of people sought him for counsel, and people he talked to said he listened to their problem, and always gave them a solution always shared with them some wisdom," the sheriff said.

The patrol car of Spalding County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jamie Reynolds, who was killed by a falling tree along GA-16 near Shoal Creek Road on July 31, 2022. (Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Reynolds joined the agency, after serving as interim police chief for the Forest Park Police Department. He began his law enforcement career in 1995.

The sheriff is moved by the overwhelming show of love and support his office has received during this difficult time.

A cross marks the spot where Spalding County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jamie Reynolds was killed by a falling tree along GA-16 near Shoal Creek Road on July 31, 2022. (FOX 5)

"We have had people reach out to us from law enforcement agencies across the country, across Georgia, sheriffs from all over the state, police chiefs, and just citizens on social media, phone calls text meeting, and it’s been an outpouring of love and support for Jamie, his family and law enforcement here," the sheriff said.

Services for Deputy Reynolds have not yet been announced.