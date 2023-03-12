Expand / Collapse search
Woman shot in face in southwest Atlanta, shooter at-large

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Officials said a woman had been shot in the face on Maryland Avenue around 6:04 p.m. Luckily, she was alert and breathing when first responders found her.

She was rushed to the hospital to receive medical attention.

Meanwhile, the shooter is at-large.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit are actively investigating this incident.

No further information has been released yet.