South Fulton Police Department faces two tragedies in one week

The City of South Fulton is grappling with two devastating incidents involving its police department within a single week.

What we know:

Captain Helio Garcia was killed in the line of duty when a driver crossed a double line, marking a significant loss for the department.

Just four days later, Lieutenant Charles Cook was shot four times while assisting a Fulton County officer.

Lt. Helio Garcia was killed in a head-on crash on April 15, 2025.

What they're saying:

South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows, a veteran with 39 years in law enforcement, described the week as one of the toughest in his career.

"It was extremely hard. I remember when I first heard about Lt. Cook. The first thing that popped in my mind was, I can't lose another one," Meadows said.

The department has been facing emotional challenges as they mourn the loss of Captain Garcia, a foundational member, and deal with the shooting of Lt. Cook. Chief Meadows noted the impact on his officers.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"It hits a little different when you are the police chief, and you lose an officer," he said. "Many of our young officers had that thousand-yard stare in their eyes."

In response, Meadows and his command staff held meetings with officers to provide support and resources.

"It's important for us to give our officers that outlet that they need," he emphasized, mentioning the involvement of Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) in these sessions.

Despite the challenges, there was a moment of hope as Lt. Cook was welcomed home by his neighbors with signs and cheers after being released from the hospital.



"Lieutenant Cook was recently released from the hospital. He came out of ICU a couple of days ago, and he's doing very well," Meadows shared.