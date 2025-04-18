2 officers wounded, suspect killed during shootout at South Fulton hotel

The Brief A South Fulton Police officer and a Fulton County Police officer were shot. The shooting happened at a hotel off of or near Fulton Industrial Boulevard. The suspect, who has not been identified, was killed in the shootout.



Two officers have been injured, and a suspect has been killed after a shooting at a hotel in South Fulton.

Law enforcement officials have blocked off part of Fulton Industrial Boulevard as the investigation outside the hotel continues.

What we know:

FOX 5 cameras saw officers placing evidence markers and blocking part of the road and Budget Inn and Suites on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Authorities tell FOX 5 that officers with the Fulton County Police Department noticed a "suspicious individual" near the hotel and requested support.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ The scene on Fulton Industrial Boulevard. (FOX 5)

When the officers arrived at the scene, officials say the suspect and the law enforcement agents exchanged gunfire, injuring both a Fulton County police officer and a South Fulton officer.

Investigators say the suspect was killed during the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the suspect or the two injured officers. The condition of the officers at this time has not been released.

SKYFOX 5 spotted officers putting someone in handcuffs near the scene. It is not clear if this person is connected with the incident or what charges they may be facing.

The case remains under investigation.

What's next:

Officials say the GBI has been requested to respond to the scene. Once there, the GBI agents will do an independent investigation into the deadly shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.