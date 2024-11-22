South Fulton families receive free food at Thanksgiving giveaway

Families in the City of South Fulton received a helping hand this Thanksgiving season through a free meal donation event held at Welcome All Park this afternoon.

The event, organized and led by City Councilwoman Helen Willis, aimed to provide holiday meals to local families in need.

"This is about giving back to our community and ensuring everyone has a reason to celebrate this Thanksgiving," Willis said.

The giveaway has grown in popularity each year, becoming a cherished tradition for the South Fulton community as it continues to support those in need during the holiday season.