South Fulton families receive free food at Thanksgiving giveaway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 22, 2024 7:53pm EST
South Fulton
Thanksgiving food giveaway in South Fulton

A Thanksgiving food giveaway took place today in South Fulton. The event was led by city councilwoman Helen Willis.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Families in the City of South Fulton received a helping hand this Thanksgiving season through a free meal donation event held at Welcome All Park this afternoon.

The event, organized and led by City Councilwoman Helen Willis, aimed to provide holiday meals to local families in need.

"This is about giving back to our community and ensuring everyone has a reason to celebrate this Thanksgiving," Willis said.

The giveaway has grown in popularity each year, becoming a cherished tradition for the South Fulton community as it continues to support those in need during the holiday season.