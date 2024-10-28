Annual Thanksgiving giveaways in metro Atlanta | 2024

article

As Thanksgiving approaches, various organizations are giving away food and more to those who may be in need throughout the metro Atlanta area.

Nov. 4

"Tanksgiving" Gas Giveaway

2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 4

1-800-TruckWreck and 96.1 The Beat are collaborating to provide free gas to Atlanta families in the first "Tanksgiving" gas giveaway in Atlanta. The location will be disclosed at noon. The first 200 families will receive one $50 fuel gift card, sponsored by 1-800-TruckWreck, to help offset the many costs associated with Thanksgiving and the holiday season overall.

Nov. 7

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office 4th annual Thanksgiving food giveaway

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

This will be one of the largest Thanksgiving events in the state of Georgia! Food items to prepare a Thanksgiving meal will be provided to families in need while supplies last. Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Volunteer Gwinnett and Southeast Gwinnett Cooperative Food Ministry to make this possible.

Nov. 20

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

Locations embargoed until 9 a.m. and noon Nov. 20

Free turkeys and grocery gift cards will be given to more than 2,000 families. The church is partnering with Majic 107.5/97.5 and V-103.

Nov. 21

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 21

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church 6400 Woodrow Ro, Stonecrest

Free turkeys and grocery gift cards will be given to more than 2,000 families. The church is partnering with Majic 107.5/97.5 and V-103.

If you would like to submit information about a giveaway to be added to this list, please send an email with details and contact information to wagaweb@fox.com.