South Fulton City Council candidate accused of stealing political signs

By
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta

South Fulton City Council candidate accused of stealing campaign signs

Robert Dawson, a candidate for the South Fulton City Council, is accused of stealing several of his opponent's campaign signs, a charge he vehemently denies.

ATLANTA - South Fulton City Council candidate Robert Dawson is accused of stealing several of his opponent’s campaign signs, a charge he vehemently denies. 

Dawson is running to unseat incumbent District 2 Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs.

On Tuesday, following an investigation, South Fulton police obtained a warrant for Dawson's arrest for one count of theft by taking, a misdemeanor.

Dawson turned himself into police and was released with an order to appear in court in December on the charge.

The candidate maintains his innocence and insists he will be vindicated.

