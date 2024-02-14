South Fulton celebrates love, community with Senior Valentine Sweetheart Day Party

The city of South Fulton celebrated senior citizens for Valentine’s Day with a brunch and day party.

About one in three older adults say they experience loneliness. That can be exacerbated on Valentine's Day, when droves of people spend time with their significant others. For the third year in a row, the city hosted its Senior Valentine Sweetheart Day Party.

"We wanted to show a little love to our seniors in the community. Valentine's Day is sometimes a lonely time. We didn't want them to be by themselves," councilwoman Catherine Rowell said.

One in three adults aged 50 to 80 say they regularly feel lonely.

According to the American Medical Association, social isolation and loneliness lead to higher risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, anxiety, depression, memory issues and even death.

If a wheel in motion stays in motion, Wednesday's spry crowd shows no signs of slowing down.

"I love dressing up in my red," one of the guests, Beverly Wellons said.

The Enon Ranch was decked out with balloons, a photobooth, candles, and catering.

This event is one way city council members aim to keep their older adults active and attendees welcomed the opportunity.

Several noted they're retired and jumped at the opportunity to "wear their good clothes."

"It’s very exciting to see people out and mobile and people not as mobile. It makes me feel good about being a senior," Wellons said.

This wasn’t just two hours’ worth of socializing, it was also an opportunity to relax, burn a calorie or a few, and learn about tools available to older adults.

"We have health and city resources, so they can age gracefully," Council woman Carmelitha Gumbs said.