Lilburn police identify victims, shooter in Saturday night shooting

Lilburn police have released the names of the victims and alleged shooter from Saturday night's shooting at Tana Food Mart in Lilburn.

The woman who was shot and killed has been identified as 57-year-old Tigist Lulesgud. The 62-year-old man who was shot in the leg was identified as Yeshetela Abebe, who was a store employee and close family friend.

The alleged shooter was 62-year-old Teodros Shibeshi, who was the former brother-in-law of Lulesgud, according to police.

After shooting Lulesgud and Abebe, Shibeshi reportedly shot himself in the head. He was transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital in critical condition. His current condition is unknown.

Abebe was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police initially said that the woman was shot by her ex-husband and the other man was the woman's new husband. That information was incorrect.