Sons alone after father killed in Peachtree City car crash

A Peachtree City father of two was killed in a tragic car accident Saturday, August 14. Now the community is responding to help his young sons.

Family friend Erica Elrod of Peachtree City told FOX 5 that Bill Keeton, 68, had left home Saturday to buy dinner for his sons but never returned. After an hour and a half, his oldest son, Josh, called authorities and learned his father had been in an accident.

Bill Keeton‘s car left the roadway near the intersection of HIghway 54 and Peachtree Parkway according to police who are continuing to investigate the reason why

The community response was swift. Efforts began immediately to help Keeton’s sons, Josh, 19, and Caleb, 15.

Family friend Tammy Birmingham tells FOX 5 that people have been bringing groceries and putting them on the family’s front porch. She and Elrod have set up a meal train to provide regular dinners for the boys.

In addition, local restaurants have pledged free meals to the boys.

But still much more is needed. So a Go Fund Me page has been set up. There are the immediate needs of funeral expenses and long-term needs for high school and college.

And then there is transportation. Keeton was driving the only family vehicle. In this golf cart community, they say even a golf cart can provide easy transportation around town and to school.

Erica Elrod and Tammy Birmingham are family friends who are organizing meals for the sons

Peachtree City Police are still investigating what caused Bill’s car to leave the road, his car striking a tree.

Final arrangements for Keeton have now been made. Friends and family will gather here in Peachtree City for funeral services this Saturday.

