Son finds unique way to visit dad at assisted living facility amid COVID-19 lockdown

A Minnesota woman took to Facebook after witnessing a touching moment between a father and son during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sandy Hamilton works at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Minnesota, and the facility is currently on lockdown as public health officials urge social distancing to slow down the spread of COVID-19. Nursing homes and assisted living centers have been stiffening screening and visitation rules.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from the virus.

On Sunday, Hamilton shared a photo of an elderly resident sitting in a chair as his son sat outside his window. Both of them were talking on the phone.

"He comes every day to see his dad and they talk through the phone," Hamilton said. "Sweetest thing ever."

Hamilton said she got consent to share the photo on social media. Her post has quickly garnered more than 34,000 likes as of Monday.

Nursing homes are cutting back on non-essential visitors, and have stopped taking patients on day trips out into the community. Health officials continue to urge a number of prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

