Some businesses plan to reopen dining room Monday, others still deciding

Some Atlanta businesses are preparing to reopen their dining rooms after Governor Kemp gave them the green light earlier this week.

We found a lot of locally-owned restaurants are still weighing their options and trying to figure out if it is feasible to open on Monday. Takeout and delivery have been the only options since Governor Kemp closed restaurants statewide April 3.

Olive Garden, however, will reopen its dining rooms Monday and practice social distancing. We are told that means the tables will be situated six feet apart and the parties will be limited to no more than six people. Perhaps, the most important guideline, all employees must wear gloves and masks. We talked to customers who say they love eating out but will not utilize the dining room next week.

"I think it is just too soon personally. I think it is safer for me to do takeout. If I did the dining I would go home and start wondering, okay who was in there, was I safe, said customer Anne-Marie Anderson.

Longhorn Steakhouse will also reopen its seating area Monday. Both restaurants are owned by the national chain, Darden Restaurants.

All Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants in Georgia, which includes Chambless, Decatur, Roswell, and Smyrna, will reopen Monday. The restaurant said all of its locations received an intense and thorough cleaning and sanitizing. They also plan to disinfect all surfaces and tables after guests depart and all managers and staff will wear masks and gloves. The menus will be single-use and tape on the floor will mark where customers will stand while waiting. Pens used for signing credit card receipts will be sanitized after every use.

Several restaurants told us they will use the weekend to make a final decision on reopening.