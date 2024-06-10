Mattie's Call: 87-year-old man missing in Gwinnett County

Officers are searching for a missing 87-year-old Gwinnett County man who disappeared from his home early Monday morning.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for Soeparmin Tjin.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department say they were called by Tjin's family, who reported him missing on Monday. The missing man was last seen at around 2:30 a.m. near the 4000 block of Kingsley Park Lane in Peachtree Corners.

Tjin is described as 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 168 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Soeparmin Tjin (Gwinnett County Police Department)

The missing man was last known to be wearing a burgundy T-shirt, navy blue sweatpants, and a plaid hat. He also should be wearing a medical bracelet with his family's information on it.

Gwinnett County police are currently searching for Tjin using its ground and air units.

If you have seen him, please call 911 immediately.