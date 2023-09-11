Snellville woman sentenced to prison after stabbing ex-partner in eye, hand in 2021

A Snellville woman has been found guilty of attacking of her ex-partner in September 2021.

According to the Gwinnett County District Attorney, Breanna Iverson-Todd and the victim lived together along with another individual and multiple children in Snellville. The couple divorced in March 2021 after a 3-year marriage, but the victim allowed Iverson-Todd to live in the home after she lied to her about being pregnant and homeless.

On Sept. 30, 2021, Iverson-Todd reportedly sent numerous harassing text messages and the couple had several arguments over the course of the day. The last argument turned physical and Iverson-Todd stabbed the victim several times in the eye and the hand.

The victim's son took the knife away from Iverson-Todd and Gwinnett County police responded to 911 calls from the neighbors. Iverson-Todd told police she was angry and gave several inconsistent stories about what happened.

The victim suffered severe injuries to her eye and underwent 3 surgeries. She lost her peripheral vision and suffers from permanent blurriness. She also has limited function in the wounded hand.

Iverson-Todd was found guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. She was sentenced to 15 years with the first 7 to be served in prison.