Snellville event venue doubles as learning experience for teens

From ice cream to baking to spa packages, a metro Atlanta event venue is hosting unique parties, all while building character.

The owner behind the popular space says it is not just a business she is running at The Pink Hotel, but a ministry.

"Deep down there's something behind the scenes. There's teenagers who work here," Tiffany Young explains.

In addition to the event venue, she's started a nonprofit called Entrepreneur University. Teenagers are able to enroll and learn how to use their hands - learning everything from cooking to nails to landscaping.

There's a special workshop set for Mother's Day weekend at the Snellville business for teenagers to learn etiquette, communication, and customer service skills as their moms enjoy themselves.

With the holiday approaching, self-described "Mompreneur" Young has some advice she wishes her younger self had received:

"Go to school. Listen to your mother," she says. "But you've got to be able to adapt to change. Adapt to heartache, adapt to loss because it happens. It's a part of life. And our parents need to tell us that."

For more information about Entrepreneur University, check out the nonprofit's website.

