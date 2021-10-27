Missing 70-year-old Snellville woman last seen in Atlanta area

article

Snellville police are asking the public to help them find a 70-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Officials tell FOX 5 70-year-old Maihue Welshans was last seen in the Atlanta area on Oct. 26.

Welshans drives a silver Acura RDX with the Georgia tag WEH463.

Police described Welshans as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 122 pounds.

Maihue Welshans' vehicle (Snellville Police Department)

The last time she was seen, the missing Snellville woman was wearing all pink with black shoes.

If you have seen Welshans, please call the Snellville Police Department at 770-985-3555.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS