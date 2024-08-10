Snellville man allegedly caught on video hitting toddler goes viral, arrest made

The man allegedly caught on camera repeatedly striking a three-year-old in a Lilburn parking lot has been arrested. The video was shared several thousand times online before the man was identified by law enforcement.

James Collins, 44, of Snellville, was taken into custody by the Gwinnett County Police Department on Saturday.

It happened at the Kroger located at 3050 Five Forks Trickum Road in Lilburn. The now-viral video appeared to show Collins repeatedly telling someone in the car to "shut up" as he struck them at least three times. A woman could then be seen approaching him and they exchanged words. Surveillance footage verified the incident.

James Collins (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department)

The toddler sustained minor injuries and is now being cared for by family members, according to police. The Department of Family and Child Services has also been notified.

Collins was charged with cruelty to children in the first degree and is currently in the Gwinnett County Jail.