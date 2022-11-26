Police: Young woman found dead, shot in Decatur parking lot

article

DeKalb County police said they are investigating a suspected homicide after finding a young woman deceased inside a Snapfinger Parkway parking lot in Decatur Saturday afternoon.

Officers were first called to the lot to look into a ‘suspicious' parked vehicle.

When they got there, they said they found the woman dead with a gunshot wound in the car. She appeared to be in her 30s.

The officers call in homicide assault detectives who are continuing the investigation.

So far, police have not released any further information on the woman's identity or anything that may have led up to the woman's death.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information regarding this case, please notify the DeKalb police immediately.