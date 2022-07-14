Man wanted for murder at Smyrna shopping center dies in Arizona

An "armed and dangerous" suspect in a deadly shooting at a Smyrna shopping center has died in Arizona.

Officials say 32-year-old Terrill Anton Jones was wanted for felony murder and other charges in connection to the May 16th shooting.

According to investigators, security camera footage caught the moment Jones ran up to 22-year-old Michael Ezzard at the Five Points shopping center on the 1600 block of Roswell Street.

In the footage, a man officials say was Jones runs up behind Ezzard, grabs his sweatshirt, and puts a gun in his face.

Photos of Terrill Anton Jones provided by the Smyrna Police Department (Smyrna Police Department)

Authorities identified Jones as a suspect in late June and began working with law enforcement across the country.

Investigators say Jones was found in Pima, Arizona and he died while officers were trying to take him into custody Monday.

Authorities have not released how Jones died while in custody, but KVOA in Tuscon reported that witnesses saw officers use a Taser on the suspect and that he was "foaming at the mouth" before his arrest.

Police expect to release more information as it becomes available.



