Arrest warrants obtained for "armed and dangerous" Smyrna Shopping Center shooter, police say

Smyrna police say arrest warrants have been obtained for an "armed and dangerous" man accused of shooting a 22-year-old man to death at a Smyrna shopping center.

Terrill Anton Jones, 32, is wanted for felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Cobb County arrest warrants.

Officers reported that 22-year-old Michael Ezzard was shot to death on May 16 at the Five Points shopping center at the 1600 block of Roswell Street.

Video footage was released of the man who they say ran up to the victim in front of a package store and fired one shot during a scuffle.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Jones, please contact the Smyrna Police Department at (770) 434-6666 or dial 911.