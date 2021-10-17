Expand / Collapse search

Smyrna police shut down Windy Hill Road overnight following fatal wreck

Smyrna
Police investigated a fatal wreck that occurred in the westbound lanes of Windy Hill Road, west of Village Parkway. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Smyrna shut down a major roadway overnight while investigating a fatal car accident. 

Police said the wreck occurred in the westbound lanes of Windy Hill Road, west of Village Parkway.

Police shut down all lanes for more than an hour while the investigation was ongoing. 

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the extent of injuries and the events surrounding the wreck. 

