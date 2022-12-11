Smyrna police searching for patient who left medical facility

article

Police in Smyrna a searching for a patient who went missing from a medical facility.

Police said Kellie McDowell left Ridgeview Institute at around 2:17 a.m. on Sunday.

She is about 5-foot-7 and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing maroon scrubs and "grippy socks."

Police said she's diagnosed with multiple mental health conditions.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666.