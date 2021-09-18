Smyrna police respond to shooting involving an officer, GBI investigates

article

Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with Smyrna police are on the scene of a shooting involving an officer in Cobb County.

According to investigators, the shooting happed at 5000 S Lincoln Trace in Smyrna. Records show the Edison at the Battery apartments are located at the address, which is near Truist Park in Cobb County.

FOX 5 crews on the scene saw that the location was taped off by police and GBI personnel.

The Smyrna Police Department requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

An investigation continues.

This marks the 71st shooting involving a police officer in Georgia this year. According to police, 39 of those shootings have been fatal.

