Cobb County police shoot and kill knife wielding suspect, GBI investigates

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving a Cobb County police officer.

According to investigators, Cobb County police officers responded to a domestic dispute call in the 4500 block of N. Landing Drive in Marietta shortly after midnight on Friday. Authorities said the caller referred to a man who was possibly involved in the domestic dispute as suicidal.

When officers arrived a man, later identified as 41-year-old Matthew Joseph Wilbanks, was armed with a knife.

An officer discharged his firearm, striking Wilbanks. Wilbanks died on the scene, officials confirmed.

No officers were injured during the shooting, authorities confirmed.

An investigation continues.

According to officials, this marks the 70th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.

