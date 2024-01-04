Smyrna landscaping business suffers double blow: $90,000 equipment stolen

A Smyrna business owner says he's out eighty to ninety thousand dollars after burglars hit his landscaping business twice within a month.

"This company is my plan A, B, C," Christopher Gregory told FOX 5 as he held his toddler son on his hip.

Christopher Gregory, who owns CMG Landscaping, speaks to FOX 5 about being burglarized twice in just a few months.

Surveillance video shows someone stealing around $11,000 worth of equipment from his Smyrna property in late November 2023.

"Walking in and taking the blowers, the weed eaters, going in the trucks, and getting out of here," Gregory said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Surveillance video captures burglars taking lawn equipment from CMG Landscaping vehicles in late November 2023. (Supplied)

That was not the end. Gregory says it happened again the next month.

"I got a call from one of my guys and asked me if I left the gate open. I said, ‘No.’ I came in and all the lights were off. There are normally two other trucks right here and those trucks were gone," Gregory said.

The burglars were able to get away with nearly $70,000 worth of equipment.

"About seven blowers, four lawn mowers, six or seven weed eaters, concrete saws and chainsaws--a bunch," Gregory said.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Surveillance video captures a burglar walking around CMG Landscaping officer in December 2023. (Supplied)

Surveillance video shows the man inside.

Gregory says he was shocked when it showed this break in appeared to be by an ex-employee.

"He walked back here. Then he came back and hit some stuff over here. Then he came back and when I came back here the door was wide open, and this is my office right here," Gregory said, giving FOX 5 a tour of his business.

Inside, he turned off the power to the building, and went to the security box where the truck keys were.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Christopher Gregory, who owns CMG Landscaping, says he hopes the people who recently stole his lawn equipment have a change of heart and return it. (FOX 5)

Gregory wants those responsible to do the right thing and return the items.

"Ground zero. It's back to the basics. I have to take it back to where it all begins, and that's why I have my boots on. I just have to start over," Gregory said.

Smyrna police confirm they are investigating the incident. Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward. They say tipsters can remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been set up for the Gregory family to help replace the equipment.