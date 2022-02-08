Expand / Collapse search

2 suites heavily damaged in Smyrna hotel fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Fire crews work to put out a fire at a Smyrna hotel on Feb. 8, 2022. (FOX 5)

SMYRNA, Ga. - Firefighters spent Tuesday afternoon battling a blaze at a Smyrna hotel.

Fire crews arrived just before 3:30 p.m. at the Residence Inn located at 2771 Cumberland Blvd. SE. Smyrna firefighter arrived to find flames shooting through the roof.

Flames cause damage to the roof of a Smyrna hotel on Feb. 8, 2022. (FOX 5)

Crews were able to darken down the fire within a half-hour, but not before it caused damage to the roof of the hotel.

Firefighter say flames were shooting through the roof of a hotel on Cumberland Blvd. on Feb. 8, 2022. (FOX 5)

Firefighters said two suites were damaged by the fire and about six suffered from water damage.

There were no reports of injuries.

