Smith’s Olde Bar co-founder honored with music room naming

Without Mike Reeves, Atlanta as we know it would have been very different.

The successful businessman — who passed away in April at the age of 69 — co-founded popular pizza chain Mellow Mushroom as well as several local entertainment venues, including Smith’s Olde Bar. And now, the current owners of that Atlanta music mainstay are making sure the late co-founder's name is never forgotten.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time at Smith’s Olde Bar, checking out the venue’s newly-dedicated Mike Reeves Music Room and reminiscing about the creation of the now-iconic space.

Reeves and Dan Nolen opened Smith’s Olde Bar back in 1994, and in the nearly 30 years since, the venue has hosted some of music’s biggest names. We’re talking about David Bowie, John Mayer, Janelle Monae, Jennifer Nettles, and the Indigo Girls, just for starters — the list of artists is a long one, and many say performing at Smith’s Olde Bar remains a career highlight.

To check out a list of upcoming shows at Smith’s Olde Bar, click here. And to hear more about the creation of the venue and the lasting impact of Mike Reeves, click the video player in this article.